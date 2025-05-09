Ward went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Thursday in a loss to Toronto.

Ward helped the Angels get off to a promising start with a two-run shot in the first inning, but he didn't reach base in any of his remaining four plate appearances. The veteran outfielder has collected long balls in bunches this season -- he has two in his past three contests and slugged five homers in a five-game span in mid-April. Overall, though, he's mostly struggled, slashing .181/.224/.391 with a 27.9 percent strikeout rate through 147 plate appearances.