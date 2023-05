Ward went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 12-5 victory over the White Sox.

Ward is now 4-for-8 with a pair of homers in his last two games after going 2-for-26 in his previous nine contests. It's been a streaky season for the 29-year-old outfielder after a breakout campaign last year. Ward is now slashing .232/.306/.356 with six homers, 31 runs scored and 20 RBI through 219 plate appearances this season.