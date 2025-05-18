Ward went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 11-9 win over the Dodgers.

Ward put the Angels ahead 4-3 with a third-inning homer, his 11th long ball of the year. He's one of 26 players with double-digit homers through Saturday's action, but Ward's .196 batting average and .682 OPS both rank lowest of any player in that group. He has been turning a corner lately, going 8-for-24 (.333) with three homers and seven RBI over his last six games. Until his hitting is more consistent over a longer stretch, fantasy managers will have to be satisfied with Ward's power production.