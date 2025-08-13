Ward went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a second RBI and three total runs scored in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Dodgers.

Over his last 13 games, Ward has five multi-hit efforts and eight hitless performances. He's added three homers and 11 RBI in that span despite the inconsistency at the plate. The outfielder is up to a .234/.314/.489 slash line with 28 homers, 89 RBI, 66 runs scored and three stolen bases across 118 contests. Ward's been keeping his OPS around the .800 mark since the All-Star break, so he should remain a steady source of power in the heart of the Angels' lineup.