Ward (face) won his arbitration case against the Angels on Tuesday and will earn $4.8 million in 2024, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Ward will receive a decent pay bump in his second year of arbitration eligibility. The 30-year-old had a .253/.335/.421 slash line with 14 home runs last season, though he was hit in the face by a pitch in July and played in just 97 games. Ward underwent surgery in August to repair multiple facial fractures but shouldn't have any issues being ready for the start of the season.