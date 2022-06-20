Ward went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Mariners.

Ward snapped an 0-for-13 skid at the plate with this three-hit effort. He's now gone 11 contests without an extra-base hit, going 8-for-45 in that span (.178), which included a minimum stay on the injured list. The 28-year-old's strong Sunday allowed his slash line to rebound to .309/.404/.562, but it appears regression has taken hold a bit after he was one of the hottest hitters in the game over the first two months of the season. He's added 10 home runs, 26 RBI, a career-high 34 runs and a stolen base in 45 games.