Ward went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Pirates.

Ward provided the Angels' last two runs of the contest with his fifth-inning blast. He's gone 9-for-28 (.321) with three long balls, three doubles and nine RBI over his last seven contests to help solidify his place in the lineup coming out of the All-Star break. The outfielder is up to 12 homers, 40 RBI, 57 runs scored, three stolen bases and a .249/.329/.408 slash line over 90 games.