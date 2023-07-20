Ward went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, two total runs and three total RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 win against the Yankees.

Ward accounted for two of the Angels' three extra-base hits in the contest, swatting a two-run homer in the first inning and belting an RBI ground-rule double in the eighth. It was his third multi-hit performance in six games since the All-Star break, though he went a combined 1-for-11 in the other three contests. Ward has been a slight disappointment this season following last year's breakthrough campaign, but he's still managed decent production with a .248/.327/.400 slash line, 11 homers, 17 doubles, 38 RBI, 53 runs and three steals through 89 games.