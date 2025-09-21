Ward went 1-for-3 with a solo home run a hit-by-pitch in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Rockies.

Ward's power has picked back up late in the year -- he has four homers over his last seven games, though all of them have been solo shots. He's up to 34 long balls this season, nine more than he had in 2024. The outfielder has added a .228/.316/.472 slash line with 101 RBI, 84 runs scored, 31 doubles, two triples and four stolen bases across 151 contests in 2025.