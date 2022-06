Ward went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Royals.

Ward accounted for the Angels' two runs in the game, hitting a solo shot in the third inning and an RBI single in the fifth. He was the only Angels batter to record multiple hits in the contest, his third such effort in his last eight games. The 28-year-old is up to a .313/.406/.578 slash line with 11 homers, 28 RBI, 35 runs scored and a stolen base across 192 plate appearances.