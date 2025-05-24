Ward went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a second RBI, a walk and two total runs scored in Friday's 7-4 win over the Marlins.

Ward's hitting streak is up to nine games (15-for-36), and that includes six homers, 11 extra-base hits and 15 RBI. It's an impressive power surge for any player, but this has been a big bounce back in May for Ward after his slump in late April leaked into early May. For the year, he's up to 15 homers, 36 RBI, 30 runs scored, 10 doubles, one triple and no stolen bases through 49 contests. While he's batting just .228, he's posted a .799 OPS and continues to make a big impact with power.