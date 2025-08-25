Ward went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double, two RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

Ward opened the game's scoring with a 400-foot solo shot off Chicago starter Jameson Taillon in the first. With the long ball, the Los Angeles outfielder became the 43rd Angel alltime to notch a 30-HR season while being the first since Shohei Ohtani accomplished the feat in 2023. Through 551 total plate appearances, Ward is slashing .233/.316/.488 with 94 RBI and 72 runs scored across 128 games.