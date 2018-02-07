Play

Ward will attend the Angels' spring training as a non-roster invitee, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ward missed the start of the 2017 season to an oblique injury, but managed to put together a respectable year at High-A Inland Empire and Double-A Mobile. Between the two he combined to hit .258/.368/.390 over 87 games. His patience at the plate stood out, as he drew 57 walks while striking out just 60 times.

