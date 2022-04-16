Ward (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Ward had been on the injured list with a groin strain since Opening Day, and he'll be available to make his season debut in Saturday's matchup against the Rangers. Manager Joe Maddon has said that he expects Ward to serve as the Angels' everyday right fielder now that he's healthy. The 28-year-old appeared in 65 games for the Angels last year and hit .250 with eight homers, 33 runs and 33 RBI. Jose Rojas was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room for Ward on the major-league roster.