Ward (forehead) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Kansas City.

Ward will miss a second straight start after he had to exit Sunday's game in Houston following a collision with the outfield wall that resulted in a laceration above his right eye. Per Erica Weston of Bally Sports West, Ward is feeling much better Tuesday and plans to hit off a tee and play catch. He remains optimistic that he'll be back in the lineup soon but added that the ultimate decision will be up to the medical staff.