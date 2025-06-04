Ward went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 11-9 loss to the Red Sox.

The 31-year-old continues to supply plenty of power, but little else for the Angels. Ward put a Lucas Giolito changeup over the Green Monster in the first inning for a three-run shot, but he's gone 12 straight games without a multi-hit performance, batting just .163 (7-for-43) over that stretch. On the season, Ward sports a lopsided .213/.266/.478 slash line with 17 homers and 42 RBI in 60 contests.