Ward went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Mariners.

Ward had been in his longest power drought of the year -- he entered Saturday 16 games removed from his last homer. He connected in the ninth inning off Matt Brash, but it didn't spark a rally for the Angels. The outfielder is batting a paltry .179 (7-for-39) over 11 games in September. He's now at a .224/.315/.462 slash line with 31 homers, 98 RBI, 81 runs scored, four stolen bases, 31 doubles and two triples across 145 games in 2025. Despite the recent slump, he's still within striking distance of his first 100-RBI campaign.