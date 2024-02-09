Ward (face) will be ready to participate from day one of spring training, Trent Rush of Angels Radio AM 830 reports.

Ward underwent surgery last August as a result of suffering fractures to several bones in his face after being hit by a pitch in a game, but he appears to be fully recovered and good to go for the start of spring training. The outfielder recently won his arbitration case and is set to make $4.8 million this year as one of the more prominent bats in an Angels lineup that won't include Shohei Ohtani for the first time since 2017. Ward is lined up to the be team's starting left fielder and will look to build upon his shortened 2023 campaign, during which he slashed .253/.335/.421 with 14 home runs, 47 RBI, 60 runs and four stolen bases over 97 games.