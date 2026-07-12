Angels' Vaughn Grissom: Sitting in series finale

Grissom is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Though he'll be giving way to Oswald Peraza at second base in the series finale, Grissom may have inched ahead of him on the depth chart after a strong finish to the Angels' first-half schedule. Grissom had started in each of the Angels' previous four games, going 7-for-17 with a home run, a double, a walk, six RBI and three runs during that span. The 25-year-old now maintains a .708 OPS on the season, placing him well ahead of Peraza's .663 mark.