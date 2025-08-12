Mederos will be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Mederos will take the place of Tyler Anderson, who was scratched from his scheduled start due to a back injury. Mederos last appeared in the big leagues July 7 against the Rangers in a relief role but has been operating as a starter down at Triple-A, surrendering two or fewer runs in each of his last five outings (1.73 ERA).