Braves' Victor Mederos: Steps up for first career save

Mederos secured the save Monday against San Diego, allowing one hit and one walk in 2.1 scoreless innings. He struck out one.

Closer Raisel Iglesias worked each of the past two days for Atlanta, but Mederos stepped up in a high-leverage spot Monday for his first career save. The 25-year-old right-hander has almost exclusively handled low-leverage work in 2026 and shouldn't be expected to see many more save chances in the future, though he does hold an excellent 0.96 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB over 9.1 innings.