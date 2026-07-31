Braves' Victor Mederos: First career MLB win

Mederos (1-0) was credited with the win Thursday over the Nationals, giving up one run on one hit and one walk in one inning of relief. He didn't strike out a batter.

The 25-year-old right-hander got the final out of the sixth inning, making him the pitcher of record when Atlanta broke a 3-3 tie with two runs in the bottom of the frame, but Mederos nearly handed the lead back in the top of the seventh by walking James Wood and then serving up a triple to Luis Garcia. It was his first career victory in the big leagues, and over nine appearances and 13.1 innings this season he's put together a 4.05 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB while mainly working in a low-leverage role.