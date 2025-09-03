The Angels transferred Mederos (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Mederos landed on the 15-day IL on Aug. 24 after he experiencing shoulder inflammation coming out of his third start of the season for the Angels, and his move to the 60-day IL now spells an end to his 2025 campaign. Assuming Mederos doesn't require any sort of procedure to address his shoulder injury, he should be back to full health for spring training, when he'll be looking to compete for a spot in the Halos' Opening Day rotation.