Calhoun will start at designated hitter and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Calhoun is back in the lineup for the Angels' final game before the All-Star break, but he had started just once in the Halos' previous six matchups with right-handed starting pitchers. The recent return of Anthony Rendon from the injured list appears to have spelled an end to Calhoun's time as a strong-side platoon player for the Angels, even after he starred in Friday's 6-5 win with two home runs and four RBI.