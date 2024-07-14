Share Video

Calhoun will start at designated hitter and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Calhoun is back in the lineup for the Angels' final game before the All-Star break, but he had started just once in the Halos' previous six matchups with right-handed starting pitchers. The recent return of Anthony Rendon from the injured list appears to have spelled an end to Calhoun's time as a strong-side platoon player for the Angels, even after he starred in Friday's 6-5 win with two home runs and four RBI.

