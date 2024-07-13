Calhoun went 2-for-5 with a pair of two-run homers in Friday's 6-5 win against the Mariners.

Calhoun made the most of his first start since July 7, notching his third career two-homer game with the other two coming way back in 2019. The Angels designated hitter collected his first homer with a two-run shot off Bryan Woo in the first inning to tie the game at 2-2. Calhoun then walked off the Mariners with a 409-foot, two-run blast off Austin Voth in the 10th inning. Perhaps this performance will garner the 29-year-old some additional starts, as he's now slashing .273/.344/.419 across 192 plate appearances this season.