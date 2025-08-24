Angels' Yoan Moncada: Getting rest Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moncada is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
After starting each of the past five games and going 4-for-20 with three solo home runs, Moncada will receive a breather for the series finale. Luis Rengifo will step in for Moncada at third base and will bat fifth.
More News
-
Angels' Yoan Moncada: Stays hot with two homers•
-
Angels' Yoan Moncada: Contributes homer in victory•
-
Angels' Yoan Moncada: Taking Sunday off•
-
Angels' Yoan Moncada: Odd man out of infield Sunday•
-
Angels' Yoan Moncada: Activated, available off bench•
-
Angels' Yoan Moncada: Placed on restricted list•