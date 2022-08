Neto was promoted to Double-A Rocket City on Tuesday and is slashing .429/.467/.500 with five RBI through three games with the club.

Neto hit only .192 in 26 at-bats in High-A ball, but he logged a respectable 4:6 BB:K and notched a home run and a triple. That was enough for the organization to move him up to Double-A, and the decision has looked smart thus far. Neto was selected by the Angels with the 13th overall pick in the first-year player draft this July.