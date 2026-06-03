Angels' Zach Neto: Sitting third straight

Neto (neck) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Wednesday will mark the Angels' third consecutive game without Neto in the starting nine while he battles whiplash. Manager Kurt Suzuki said the decision to sit him down was precautionary, per Bollinger, so it doesn't seem like the team is worried about the 25-year-old's injury leading to a stint on the IL. Oswald Peraza will pick up another start at shortstop; meanwhile, Neto will look to return to the lineup Friday against the Dodgers.