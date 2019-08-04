Asdrubal Cabrera: Cut loose by Texas

The Rangers released Cabrera on Saturday.

After the Rangers designated Cabrera for assignment Wednesday, no team was willing to put in a waiver claim for the 33-year-old and take on the money remaining on his one-year, $3.5 million deal. Since he has more than five years of big-league service time, Cabrera was able to refuse a minor-league assignment, prompting the Rangers to cut ties and allow him to explore his options elsewhere. After delivering a pedestrian .235/.318/.393 slash line (81 wRC+) as an everyday player for the Rangers this season, Cabrera will likely have to settle for a reserve role in the infield at his next landing spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories