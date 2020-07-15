site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Abraham Toro: Awaits test results
Toro did not participate in Tuesday's workout while he awaits his latest COVID-19 test result, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Toro is a near-certainty to be part of Houston's 30-man active roster when Opening Day rolls around next week.
