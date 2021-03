Astros manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that Toro is away from the team due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Baker said he's hopeful that Toro will be able to rejoin the team within a couple days, so for now, the third baseman looks like he's on track for Opening Day. If Houston elects to carry Toro on the 26-man active roster to begin the season, he'll likely be in store for limited reps as a backup at either corner-infield spot.