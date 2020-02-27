Play

Toro (eye) is starting at third base and hitting cleanup Thursday against the Nationals, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Toro is good to go after missing time earlier in camp due to a case of pink eye. The 23-year-old switch hitter is competing to break camp with the Astros in a reserve role, as he's currently blocked at all three of his positions (third base, second base and designated hitter).

