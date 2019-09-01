Astros' Abraham Toro: Benched again Sunday

Toro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

He'll sit for the second time in three days while Aledmys Diaz receives another start at the hot corner. Toro is off to a modest 5-for-25 start to his big-league career and may need to catch fire quickly in order to stave off Diaz for regular work.

