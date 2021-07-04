Toro went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 win over Cleveland.
His fourth-inning blast off Eli Morgan wound up being the game's winning run, giving the Astros a 3-0 lead at the time. Toro has more than held his own since stepping in for Alex Bregman (quadriceps) in mid-June, slashing .292/.375/.479 through 14 games with three homers and 15 RBI, but with Bregman potentially set to return to action soon after the All-Star break, Toro's window for regular at-bats may not remain open much longer.