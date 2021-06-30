Toro went 1-for-3 with three RBI in Tuesday's 13-3 loss to the Orioles.

Toro delivered runs with a sacrifice fly in the second inning and a two-run single in the fifth, which tied the game at that time. He continues to be the primary fill-in at third base for Alex Bregman (quadriceps), who reported good news from an ultrasound Tuesday. Houston's starting third baseman said the procedure revealed he's ahead of schedule in his return timeline. The initial timeline had Bregman returning by the end of July.