Toro entered Wednesday's game when third baseman Alex Bregman was removed with a hamstring injury. He went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in a 13-6 win over the Rockies.

Toro entered as a pinch runner in the fourth inning when Bregman limped into second base with a double. He's the top backup at third base with Aledmys Diaz (groin) unavailable. Bregman is not expected to play Thursday's series finale, so Toro, who had served as the designated hitter the previous three games, could return to the starting lineup.