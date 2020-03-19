Astros' Abraham Toro: Favored for 26th man
Toro has the edge over GarretT Stubbs to become Houston's 26th man, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Toro bring more versatility to the final roster spot than Stubbs. He's a switch-hitter who can play both corner infield spots, whereas Stubbs is primarily a catcher with limited outfield experience. Toro batted .125 (3-for-24) with one RBI over 24 spring at-bats.
