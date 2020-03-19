Toro has the edge over GarretT Stubbs to become Houston's 26th man, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Toro bring more versatility to the final roster spot than Stubbs. He's a switch-hitter who can play both corner infield spots, whereas Stubbs is primarily a catcher with limited outfield experience. Toro batted .125 (3-for-24) with one RBI over 24 spring at-bats.