Toro went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, a second run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 10-2 win over the White Sox.

Toro stepped in at third base for Alex Bregman (quadriceps), who was placed on the injured list Thursday. On Wednesday, the day of Bregman's injury, Houston manager Dusty Baker suggested the third baseman could miss significant time. Normally, this would be a spot for Aledmys Diaz, but he's on the injured list with a hand injury and not expected until after the All-Star break. That means at-bats become available for Toro and Robel Garcia. Since Garcia has more position flexibility, it might be best to keep him on the bench for late-game maneuvering and go with Toro has the primary fill-in. He's hit well when given consistent playing time in the minors but has been unable to transition to a limited role in the majors the last three seasons.