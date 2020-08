Toro went 0-for-5 and left five men on base in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Padres.

Toro was one of many Houston hitters that failed to deliver runners in scoring position. He started at third base for the second straight game, filling in for the injured Alex Bregman (hamstring, IL). He's expected to get the majority of at-bats at the hot corner while Bregman is unavailable, but those at-bats could be hurtful to fantasy owners. Toro is batting just .152 over 46 at-bats in 2020.