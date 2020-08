Toro started at third base and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels.

Toro, who sat out the first game in favor of Jack Mayfield, launched his third home run, which snapped an 0-for-15 run. Toro has been the primary replacement at third base as the Astros manage the hot corner since Alex Bregman suffered a hamstring injury.