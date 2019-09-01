Astros' Abraham Toro: Late addition to lineup

Updating a previous report, Toro will start at third base and bat sixth Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Initially slated to get the day off, Toro will check back into the starting nine after Yuli Gurriel (wrist) was a late scratch. Aledmys Diaz will slide over across the diamond to first base to open up a spot at the hot corner for the rookie.

