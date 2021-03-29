Astros manager Dusty Baker confirmed Monday that Toro (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) won't be included on the Opening Day roster, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Though Toro remains away from the team as he completes a quarantine period due to contact-tracing concerns, that likely didn't play a factor in his omission from the Opening Day roster. Instead, the Astros likely determined that the 24-year-old third baseman would be best off playing regularly at minor-league camp, rather than serving as a lightly-used backup to Alex Bregman. Toro's demotion leaves Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) and Abraham Toro as the utility men on Houston's Opening Day roster.