Toro started at designated hitter Tuesday and went 0-for-3 with a run scored in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rockies.

Toro made his third consecutive start as he's getting an opportunity with injuries hitting a number of Astros. Michael Brantley (quadriceps) and Yordan Alvarez (knee) are on the injured list while George Springer's wrist injury flared up Tuesday. The 23-year-old infielder has not taken advantage, going hitless (0-for-10) over the three-start run.