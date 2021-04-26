site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Abraham Toro: Optioned to alternate site
Toro was optioned to the Astros' alternate training site on Monday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Toro is no longer needed on the big-league roster with Jose Altuve returning from the COVID-19 injured list. He went 1-for-12 with a walk in his limited opportunities.
