Toro is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Toro picked up a pair of starts last week after Alex Bregman missed five games while on the COVID-19 injured list, but the former likely won't see much use going forward after Bregman was reinstated from the IL on Wednesday. With the Triple-A season set to begin in May, Toro likely won't remain with the big club much longer, as the organization still wants him to play on an everyday basis in the minors.