Astros' Abraham Toro: Promoted to Triple-A

Toro was promoted from Double-A Corpus Christi to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Toro will get his first taste of Triple-A after posting a .306/.393/.513 triple-slash with 16 home runs and four stolen bases across 98 games in his return trip to Double-A. The well-regarded prospect should finish out the rest of the season with Round Rock.

Our Latest Stories