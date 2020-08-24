site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-abraham-toro-receives-day-off-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Abraham Toro: Receives day off Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Toro isn't in the lineup Monday against the Angels.
Toro had started the past eight games for the Astros, but he's gone hitless with three strikeouts over his last 12 at-bats. He'll get a breather Monday with Jack Mayfield starting at third base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read