Toro went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Yankees.
The third baseman was one of three Astros to get a hit off Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Toro also notched his second steal of the year, but he was left on base. His hit snapped an 0-for-10 skid at the plate. The 24-year-old is slashing just .225/.292/.338 with three home runs, 15 RBI and 12 runs scored across 89 plate appearances. He'll likely continue to see most of the start as a fill-in for Alex Bregman (quadriceps) at the hot corner.