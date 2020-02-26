Astros' Abraham Toro: Recovering from pink eye
Manager Dusty Baker said Toro won't be at camp Wednesday while he recovers from a case of pink eye, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Given the contagious nature of his eye condition, the Astros understandably don't want Toro around their facility. Once he's likely healthier in a few days, Toro should resume working out and rejoin the spring lineup. The third baseman doesn't look at any risk of missing the start of the regular season, but his absence from camp won't help his chances of cracking the Astros' Opening Day roster.
