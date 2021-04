Toro started at third base and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to Detroit.

Toro was part of the wave of players added to the active roster after the Astros placed several players, including third baseman Alex Bregman, on the COVID-19 injured list. He's expected to be the primary fill-in at the hot corner until Bregman is cleared to play. Normally, this might be a job for Aledmys Diaz, but he's needed to cover second base for Jose Altuve, also on the COVID-19 injured list.